State grant to connect a State College manufacturing firm with Penn State to spur growth

New multi-million-dollar carbon science center opens Morgan Advanced Materials hosted a grand opening for their new multi-million-dollar Carbon Science Centre of Excellence at Innovation Park on the Penn State campus on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

A State College-based manufacturing business is joining forces with Penn State through a state grant program that creates partnerships between universities and the manufacturing sector, recently awarding $1.7 million to 26 projects intended to spur innovation in the industry.

Morgan Advanced Materials and Technology will partner with Penn State through the Manufacturing PA program, according to a press release from the office of state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township. Through the program, which receives funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, high-achieving undergraduate and graduate students embed with a manufacturing company and work on research projects to develop new technologies and processes.

Penn State received $69,558 in state grants through the program to support a research project with Morgan Advanced Materials that will help improve the energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint in a wide range of commercial products made in Pennsylvania.

“These partnerships foster lasting, productive relationships between our universities and the business community, positioning our state to be a leader in manufacturing,” said Conklin in the release. “Students will receive valuable career experience, and companies — like Morgan Advanced Materials and Technology — will also benefit from the students’ research in innovation and technology.”

Morgan Advanced Materials opened a multimillion dollar research and development facility in Innovation Park last November. The UK-headquartered business develops and manufactures a variety of materials, including ceramics, carbon and composites, according to its website. Its State College research facility focuses on the development of new materials and improvement of existing materials, said the facility’s lead at the center’s grand opening in November.

The 26 approved projects from 11 different research universities across the state aim to help advance innovation in several sectors of manufacturing, including energy, consumer goods and advanced medical, according to the press release.

In 2018, three Penn State — two from the University Park campus and one from Penn State Behrend — projects received grants for industry partnerships through the Manufacturing PA program. One University Park project was developed through a partnership with Autodesk, Inc. and the other utilized a partnership with Actuated Medical, Inc. in Bellefonte.