Director of local nonprofit to take the helm at Centre County United Way

Next month, Wendy Vinhage will become the new executive director of Centre County United Way.

“We are pleased to announce this appointment,” Nick Lingenfelter, chairman of Centre County United Way Board of Directors said in a press release. “Wendy brings enthusiasm, energy and passion to the organization’s mission along with a deep sense of commitment to our community.”

Vinhage will replace Tammy Gentzel, who is stepping down as executive director after having served for almost 10 years. The board of directors thinks Vinhage’s experience working with other nonprofits will only enhance the work already being done by Centre County’s United Way, according to the release.

Currently, Vinhage works as the executive director of Interfaith Human Services, Inc., a United Way partner agency.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the United Way’s rich history of focusing on the needs of our community by supporting and collaborating with our partner agencies, local businesses, donors and volunteers,” Vinhage said.

She will officially begin work on July 25.