Local
Pa. blocks plastic bag bans days before Ferguson Township was set to introduce ordinance
Cities ban single-use plastic products to help reduce ocean pollution
Days before Ferguson Township was set to introduce an ordinance to impose an impact fee on consumers who use single-use plastic bags, Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation barring municipalities from enacting such fees.
The measure Wolf signed Friday is a 69-page budget-related bill that lawmakers unveiled two days ago.
A three-paragraph provision prohibits municipal bans or taxes on plastic bags or packaging for one year while legislative agencies study the economic and environmental impact.
Senate Republican Leader Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, says he wanted the provision because his district includes a plastics manufacturer and a township considering a fee on plastic bags.
Philadelphia city officials are also considering a ban on plastic bags and a fee on reusable bags that many stores provide.
Wolf in 2017 vetoed legislation preventing counties and municipalities from taxing or banning plastic bags.
Comments