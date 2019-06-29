Pa. blocks plastic bag bans days before Ferguson Township was set to introduce ordinance

Cities ban single-use plastic products to help reduce ocean pollution About 8 million tons of plastic waste end up in the ocean every year, according to the United Nations. Some cities have banned single-use plastic products including straws and bags. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 8 million tons of plastic waste end up in the ocean every year, according to the United Nations. Some cities have banned single-use plastic products including straws and bags.

Days before Ferguson Township was set to introduce an ordinance to impose an impact fee on consumers who use single-use plastic bags, Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation barring municipalities from enacting such fees.

The measure Wolf signed Friday is a 69-page budget-related bill that lawmakers unveiled two days ago.

A three-paragraph provision prohibits municipal bans or taxes on plastic bags or packaging for one year while legislative agencies study the economic and environmental impact.

Senate Republican Leader Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, says he wanted the provision because his district includes a plastics manufacturer and a township considering a fee on plastic bags.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Philadelphia city officials are also considering a ban on plastic bags and a fee on reusable bags that many stores provide.

Wolf in 2017 vetoed legislation preventing counties and municipalities from taxing or banning plastic bags.