Sen. Corman blames Lt. Gov. Fetterman for Senate ‘chaos’ that led to national attention

Pennsylvania senator reading General Assistance program story interrupted by yelling Senator Katie Muth was reading a story of a man who depended on the General Assistance program on June 26, 2019 when shouting erupted on the floor. HB 33 came before the Senate that day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senator Katie Muth was reading a story of a man who depended on the General Assistance program on June 26, 2019 when shouting erupted on the floor. HB 33 came before the Senate that day.

After garnering national attention for a screaming match in the Pennsylvania Senate, state Sen. Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, on Monday laid the blame for the “the whole chaos” on Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

During a debate on the Senate floor Wednesday over House Bill 33 to end a program that provided $200 a month in general assistance for people deemed unable to work, Democratic Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery, began to read from a letter from a formerly homeless man who said he relied on the program. That’s when Corman began to loudly demand Fetterman enforce the rules and move to a vote.





“Go to the vote,” Corman said. “Go to the vote like you’re supposed to.”

Corman, speaking over Muth, told Fetterman he needed to do his job and bring the chamber to order.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Because Fetterman would not call the chamber to order, Corman told the Centre Daily Times on Monday that he took it upon himself to enforce Senate rules.





“(It was) not a good day for the Senate,” Corman said, adding that in his 20 years of experience, Senate rules have always been honored and enforced by officials.

Following Wednesday’s debacle, videos circulated on social media — one video reaching more than 3.41 million views as of Monday morning.

State @SenatorMuth refused to stop reading a letter from a man who experienced homelessness even though her male colleague tried to shout her down for minutes on end pic.twitter.com/Xd6BwulRnK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 1, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren also tweeted the video Sunday night and told Muth to “Keep persisting.”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay showed her support for Muth on Twitter, calling Corman a “dog of a human being” who was “abusively shouting (Muth) down.”

Now following @SenatorMuth. When I watch this, I see her. Standing tall. Fighting. A warrior woman. I hope the people of Pennsylvania listen to what she is saying, instead of the dog of a human being abusively shouting her down. I hope they handle him when the time comes. Vote. https://t.co/p4XCVQbwHF — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 29, 2019

Later, Muth shared John Boyd’s letter on Twitter, “in case the angry man yelling blocked out some of the words.”

Here’s a copy of Mr. Boyd’s story- in case the angry man yelling blocked out some of the words... https://t.co/1XBElW92wn pic.twitter.com/XhdO1rO6Hx — Senator Katie Muth (@SenatorMuth) June 29, 2019

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, Corman and members of the Senate Republican Caucus released a statement Wednesday and explained their actions during the debate on House Bill 33.





“Today, the order and decorum of the Senate was ambushed by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and members of the Senate Democrat caucus, who failed to adhere to the Senate rules,” read the statement. “... When our rules are not followed, chaos takes over. It was a sad day for good government in Pennsylvania and the actions of our colleagues on the other side of the aisle set a dangerous precedent for the future of an institution that we value so greatly. When we disagree with one another we must do so in a respectful manner.”

Senate President Pro Tempore @SenatorScarnati, Senate Majority Leader @JakeCorman, and members of the Senate Republican Caucus offered the following statement on the Senate’s action during today’s debate on House Bill 33. https://t.co/2ukfoFShiG pic.twitter.com/RMLr7wN7Bd — PA Senate GOP (@PASenateGOP) June 26, 2019

In the statement, Republican leaders said they were committed to passing a budget and advancing other measures that would benefit all Pennsylvanians “in accordance with the rules of the Senate, and without the displays of partisanship and disrespect that we saw today.”

There were “ample opportunities” to discuss the bill before Wednesday’s hearing, Corman said Monday. He said Fetterman was acting in a “biased” and “disrespectful” manner and was blatantly disregarding his role in the Senate.

Corman said he wished representatives and Senate officials would have used another time to address concerns with House Bill 33 and wished Fetterman would have conducted himself in an unbiased and respectful manner while abiding by traditional Senate rules.

“The whole chaos ... falls at the feet of the Lt. Governor,” Corman said.

Fetterman took to Twitter to reflect on Wednesday’s budget negotiations. Addressing Scarnati and Corman, Fetterman wrote that the Senate made a “good faith outreach to you and the leadership to broker a dignified conclusion to the debate. Lamentably, you and your side chose a different path.”

Actually, Mr. President Pro Tempore, the President of the senate made a good faith outreach to you and the leadership to broker a dignified conclusion to the debate.



Lamentably, you and your side chose a different path. https://t.co/jXs3sLiZRZ — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) June 26, 2019

The Senate voted 26-24, and General Assistance was eliminated from the budget.