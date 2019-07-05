Multiple companies responding to report of fire at Confer’s Jewelers in Bellefonte

image to accompany breaking news

Multiple Centre County fire companies are being dispatched to Confer’s Jeweler’s at 100 N. Allegheny St. in Bellefonte.

The power went out at about 1:15 p.m. and the caller inside the store said about 30 minutes later they noticed smoke and realized the gutters were on fire, according to dispatch reports.

Crews from Logan Fire Company, Undine Fire Company, Pleasant Gap Fire Company, Citizen’s Fire Company, Walker Township Fire Company, Alpha Fire Company, Bellefonte EMS and Pleasant Gap EMS are responding.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.