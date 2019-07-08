Power restored to downtown State College businesses

Schlow Centre Region Library closed early on Monday after experiencing a power outage. Centre Daily Times, file

Power outages Monday caused problems for State College area businesses and residents.

At about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Schlow Library posted on Twitter that, “due to power outages downtown causing safety concerns within our building,” it would be closing until further notice. Thirty minutes later, Schlow posted an update that the library would be closed for the rest of the day.

UPDATE: @SchlowLibrary is closed for the day, TODAY (7/8). Again, we apologize for the inconvenience and hope to be open as usual tomorrow, but be sure to check back here and at https://t.co/rayoFQUlaW for updates. https://t.co/N178sVC7Yr — Schlow Centre Region Library (@SchlowLibrary) July 8, 2019

“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to be open as usual tomorrow, but be sure to check back here and at http://schlowlibrary.org for updates,” the Schlow account tweeted.

Todd Meyers, senior communications representative at First Energy Corp, the parent company of West Penn Power, said about 670 customers in the borough of State College were affected by the power outage, which started at about 10:46 a.m.

Though the official cause of the outage hasn’t been confirmed, Meyers said a switch on a piece of equipment located on a pole at South Allen and East Hamilton streets in the borough burned up.

“(There are) lots of things out in the air, exposed to weather,” he said. “We do inspections all the time, but there are things that from time to time break.”

Alpha Fire Company responded to a call at about 10:35 a.m. this morning for a “transformer arcing” at the intersection of East Hamilton and South Allen streets.

Some of the affected customers were located in the southwestern portion of downtown State College, from West Hamilton to West Foster Avenue and along South Allen Street, Meyers said.

Crews were on scene at about 11:45 a.m. and restored power by 1:25 p.m.

Check back for updates, this is a developing story.