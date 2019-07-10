2 crashes caused traffic delays on Port Matilda Highway near rest stop

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

Traffic was backed up to a standstill on U.S. Route 322 in Rush Township for over two hours due to two crashes that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Fire police responded to a crash at 2:26 p.m. near the rest area on Route 322 that was the result of a state police pursuit, according to a Facebook post from Hope Fire Company.

In the resulting backlog, a second crash happened and Hope Fire Company responded to a call of a vehicle accident with injuries at 3:07 p.m., according to the Facebook post and 911 dispatch.

511pa.com showed “police activity” on the stretch of Route 322 between Port Lane and Old Route 322 Road in both directions, and a lane restriction for about two hours Wednesday.

The lane restriction was lifted a little before 4:30 p.m. and traffic was moving normally by 4:45 p.m.

Check back for updates on this story.