Twenty One Pilots is coming to the BJC this fall. Here’s how to get tickets

Twenty One Pilots is coming to the Bryce Jordan Center this fall. Tickets go on sale July 16 for early birds. Photo Provided

The Ohio State football team won’t be the only school rivals to visit Penn State this fall — Ohio State alums Twenty One Pilots are extending their tour to include a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Columbus, Ohio, musical duo made up of Tyler Joseph on vocals and Josh Dun on drums will perform at the BJC on Oct. 18 as part of their extended “Bandito” tour.

General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 19, but fans can register now through Sunday at www.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour to receive a code that will give access to purchase tickets early from 10 a.m. July 16 until 10 p.m. July 18.

Twenty One Pilots is best know for its hit, Grammy Award-winning single “Stressed Out,” which went platinum in multiple countries. Other popular singles include “Ride” and “Tear In My Heart.”

The band also garnered three Grammy Award nominations, including “Best Rock Performance” for the single “Heathens,” which was featured on “Suicide Squad: The Album” and spent four weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard “Hot 100.” With “Ride” at No. 5 on the Billboard “Hot 100” and “Heathens” at No. 4 and climbing in the same week in 2016, Twenty One Pilots became only the third rock act with simultaneous top 5 “Hot 100” singles in the charts 58-year history, led only by the Beatles and Elvis Presley.