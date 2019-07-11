Boil water advisory issued in Woodward is expected to last at least 4 days

How to Properly Boil Water for Safe Drinking Here are two easy steps to follow to make sure you are boiling water correctly when you're under a boil order. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are two easy steps to follow to make sure you are boiling water correctly when you're under a boil order.

The Haines-Woodward Municipal Water Authority in Woodward issued a boil water advisory for its customers on Thursday.

There’s a possibility of bacteria in the water due to a lack of chlorine in the water system, according to an official.

With the state Department of Environmental Protection continuing to test the water, the boil water advisory is expected to be in effect for at least four days.

During a boil water advisory, water should be boiled for at least one minute before it’s used for drinking, cooking, bathing or showering.