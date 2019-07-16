TSA agents at University Park Airport find loaded gun in man’s carry-on

How to travel on planes with guns The Transportation Security Administration put out a video with tips for avoiding trouble when traveling with firearms . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Transportation Security Administration put out a video with tips for avoiding trouble when traveling with firearms .

A Linden man was stopped Tuesday afternoon when Transportation Security Administration guards at the University Park Airport found a loaded gun while screening his carry-on bag.

“When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, the local police were contacted, responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning,” said a press release from TSA.

The man’s gun was 9mm caliber loaded with eight bullets, according to the release.

James Meyer, president of the Centre County Airport Authority, told WTAJ that the man was not trying to conceal the weapon or bring it on his flight, but had forgotten it in his bag.

TSA turned the weapon over to Penn State police, and Meyer said the man will lose his weapon and have to pay a fine, reported WTAJ.

This was the first gun caught at a TSA checkpoint at the University Park Airport this year, said the release.

Last year, TSA agents found 4,239 firearms in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, a 7% increase from the year before.

Generally, a first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint carries a $4,000 fine.