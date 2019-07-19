With the heat wave headed to region, how hot will it feel in Centre County?

Quick tips for heat safety The California Office of Emergency Services warns of heat wave dangers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The California Office of Emergency Services warns of heat wave dangers.

With a heat wave set to send temperatures to historic highs across much of the U.S. this weekend, Centre County residents should also plan for soaring temperatures.

Central Pennsylvania is under an “excessive heat warning” from noon-8 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in State College, which predicts a high temperature of 95 degrees with a heat index that reaches up to 106 degrees.

The NWS has also issued a heat advisory in the area from noon Friday through noon Saturday, with the heat index as high as 104 degrees.

The highest values will be in the afternoons, but the area could even experience record warmth at night. Overnight temperature are expected to be 10-20 degrees above normal this weekend, according to the NWS.

It's not only going to be hot during the day over the next few days, but also unusually warm at night. With overnight temperatures expected to be 10-20 degrees above normal, we may even experience record warmth at night over the weekend. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/C4alalD849 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 18, 2019

To avoid risks like dehydration, heatstroke and heat exhaustion, AccuWeather recommends limiting or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities.

For those that who need to be outside over the weekend, NWS meteorologist Sam Travis has a few tips for staying out of danger.

“Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty yet, just really stay hydrated if you’re going to stay outside,” Travis said, adding that it’s important to stay in the shade and occasionally take breaks in cool weather.

Another major risk in a heat wave is children or pets getting left hot cars. A parked car in 95 degree heat can reach 129 degrees inside if the car is left out for 30 minutes, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

“Animals can die from heatstroke within 15 minutes when they’re in the car so it’s very quick when this happens, the same thing for children,” Travis said. “The statistics are 38 kids die each year from being left in a hot car, so remember to check the back seat every time.”

Be careful in this heat everyone! pic.twitter.com/NnsizghsR5 — Troop H PIO/CSO (@PSPTroopHPIO) July 17, 2019

Cracking a window for a pet will not make a difference, Travis said.

While this heat wave is not expected to break any records in the Centre County area, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines said this will be the first time the temperature is expected to reach the mid-90s since 2016.