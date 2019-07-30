The Traveling Vietnam Wall is returning to central Pa. Here’s where you can see it

Somber opening evening at the Vietnam Traveling Wall memorial Centre Brass played a rendition of America the Beautiful as visitors arrive for the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall at Innovation Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Centre Brass played a rendition of America the Beautiful as visitors arrive for the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall at Innovation Park.

Centre County residents will be able to visit the largest installment of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall as it makes its way to Mifflin County next week.

The wall stands 8 feet high and is 360 feet long. The replica is 80% of the original size of the Washington, D.C. memorial, according to the AVTT. The wall will be open to the public 24 hours a day from Aug. 7-11, at Reedsville Playground on Honey Creek Road.

The Centre County Board of Commissioners announced the wall’s visit during their Tuesday meeting, saying its visit is a nice tribute following the state Route 192 dedication and renaming to honor Central Pennsylvania Vietnam veterans on July 17.

“This is going to be quite an event,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said. “(The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 791) worked very hard to raise the funds to bring it here.”

A parade will begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 7, starting at the Red Zone restaurant, 34 Envision Drive, Mifflintown. It will run through Lewistown and Reedsville, leading to the installment location. A wreath-laying ceremony will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. to honor 22 soldiers from Mifflin and Juniata counties, reports The Sentinel. The wall includes the names of over 58,000 soldiers who died during Vietnam.

The traveling wall came to State College in 2017 and was installed at Penn State’s Innovation Park to recognize the 50th anniversary of the war.

“It’s going to be ... an exciting thing to ... honor our Vietnam vets which we are very, very proud to do here in Centre County as well,” Dershem said.