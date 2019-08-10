3 new residential developments could be built in Centre County. Here’s the plans

Are you ready for homeownership? According to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, if you can afford to rent, you may be able to afford to purchase a home. This educational video discusses down payments, opportunities for financial assistance and loans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, if you can afford to rent, you may be able to afford to purchase a home. This educational video discusses down payments, opportunities for financial assistance and loans.

If a trio of projects are approved, hundreds of acres in Centre County could be developed to provide additional housing options in Potter, Gregg and Spring townships.

Chris Schnure, subdivision and land development planner for the county’s planning and community development office, presented the Potter and Gregg township plans to the board of commissioners during a July meeting.

Potter Township





The first plan is located a half mile east of Centre Hall Borough at the terminus of Lane Avenue and Kreitzer Avenue, just past the Lions Club, Schnure said. Currently, the land is undeveloped farmland.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 55-acre development project — The Horizon at Brush Valley — is in the planning stages and proposes a preliminary subdivision of 98 lots, comprising 94 residential lots, two open space lots and two storm water management lots with corresponding infrastructure, Schnure said.

The developer, Loesch Construction, wants to price the homes at an affordable cost and hopes they will increase tax revenue for the township, said Vice President of Operations Jules Loesch.

“The hope for the development is to increase housing in the Centre County area,” Loesch said.

The Tri-Municipal Park, a collaborative multi-purpose recreational space being developed by Gregg and Potter townships and Centre Hall Borough, could benefit from the development, Loesch said.

“We like to build communities, not just houses,” Loesch said.

Centre County and Potter Township staff met with the developer and agent John Sepp with PennTerra Engineering, Inc. in April to discuss a sketch plan and provide suggestions before the plan was formally submitted. PennTerra submitted the plan to the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office last month, Schnure said.

After reviewing the plan, Potter Township Supervisor Dick Decker said the board and planning commission support the proposed project.

“We welcome new development in the township,” Decker wrote in an email. “Provisions needed to insure citizen safety must be in place prior to occupying any of the homes.”

Gregg Township

The final subdivision plan of Century Estates for BCM Holdings, LLC is located in Gregg Township. The proposal shows the subdivision of nine residential lots with corresponding infrastructure on about 150 acres of land. The plan is bisected by Bitner Hollow Road and is located west of the Ross Hill Road intersection.

County and township staff met with the developer and agent Robert Myers with Hawbaker Engineering, LLC. in May to discuss the plan before formally submitting it on July 3, Schnure said.

Two memorandums of understanding explaining the projects were presented to the board of commissioners and passed with the approval of last week’s consent agenda. The plans are scheduled for review at the Centre County Planning Commission’s Aug. 20 meeting.

Spring Township





Berks Homes has proposed a new residential housing development project, but the property, located behind the Berks Homes Amberleigh Development off Benner Pike, would require a zoning change from agricultural and single-family residential to R-3 or high-density residential.

June meeting minutes report that a request for the change was made for the Hartle tract on Valentine Hill Road. The property is currently owned by Paul and Ellen Hartle, Martha Hartle, William and Tracy Small and Quality Rehab, and according to the rezoning application, Berks Homes wants to purchase the land to create lots for residential development.

Minutes report Township Manager William MacMath said the planning commission looked at the request and recommended that a R-3 district should be created. The intent of a R-3 district is to provide high density residential development opportunities, ensure diversity of housing types and to meet minimum standards of health and safety by protecting against hazards and nuisances, according to zoning guidelines.

Prior to the change, the Nittany Valley Planning Commission would have to review the request. A hearing to discuss the rezoning was scheduled for Aug. 5, but MacMath said the matter was tabled and will be discussed at a later time.