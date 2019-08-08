Crews respond to reports of 2 apartment fires in State College

Fire companies investigate Vairo Village building Emergency crews investigate smoke coming from the roof of building 224 in Vairo Village after storms passed through the area on Wednesday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency crews investigate smoke coming from the roof of building 224 in Vairo Village after storms passed through the area on Wednesday night.

Alpha Fire Company crews were called out to the scene of two reported apartment fires in State College on Wednesday night.

The first call came in at about 8:30 p.m. for reports of a fire at an apartment complex on Vairo Boulevard.

The second call was to the Barcroft Apartment Building on East College Avenue, where there were reports of smoke on the third floor.

Crews were called to the scene at 9 p.m. (Read more here from WTAJ)