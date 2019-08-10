Local

Police search for missing, endangered woman last seen in Harris Township

Police are asking for help finding an endangered woman last seen in Harris Township.

According to a tweet from state police, 63-year-old Yvonne Gholston was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Jacks Mills Road.

Gholston, who police described as “missing/endangered” is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, with brown eyes and glasses. She also uses a cane, police said.

Anyone with information or who sees Gholston should call 911.

