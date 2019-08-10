Police search for missing, endangered woman last seen in Harris Township

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Police are asking for help finding an endangered woman last seen in Harris Township.

According to a tweet from state police, 63-year-old Yvonne Gholston was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Jacks Mills Road.

CENTRE COUNTY: Missing/Endangered. State College PD is searching for Yvonne Gholston, 63; 5'9", 225 lbs., brown eyes, glasses; uses cane; Last seen Aug. 7, 9 a.m., 200 block of Jacks Mill Road, Harris Twp. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/9Kt5fjvPyT — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 10, 2019

Gholston, who police described as “missing/endangered” is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, with brown eyes and glasses. She also uses a cane, police said.

Anyone with information or who sees Gholston should call 911.