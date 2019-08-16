Headed to Grange Fair? Here’s what to know about Potters Mills construction

Major delays expected as Potters Mills Gap project continues Potters Mills Gap Project creates 1 to 2 hour delays for travelers for the next two weeks Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Potters Mills Gap Project creates 1 to 2 hour delays for travelers for the next two weeks

As drivers make their way to the Grange Fair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation anticipates easy travels for those passing through the Potters Mills Gap Project in Potter Township.

While some parts of the project are subject to a 14-foot width restriction, PennDOT press officer Marla Fannin said a regular-sized camper should be able to travel through the area without issue.

Drivers coming westbound will have two lanes on U.S. Route 322 up through the Seven Mountains, Fannin said.

Near Sand Mountain Road, drivers will be restricted to one lane. Beginning Friday, westbound traffic will be able to use the new local access road, which will blend into the existing part of Route 322 near Bloom Road.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Although PennDOT does not anticipate significant delays, a mid-August update warns drivers to look for flaggers who may be helping direct traffic while construction vehicles move throughout the site.

The construction is part of PennDOT’s $82 million project to ease congestion and improve safety on Route 322 through the Seven Mountains and into Potters Mills. The project to set for completion and fully open to traffic by October 2020.

PennDOT encourages drivers to visit its project webpage for construction information, and 511pa.com or the 511PA app for real-time traffic updates.