Ready to start breaking things? Rampage Room is almost open in the Nittany Mall

Centre County's first break room and virtual reality arcade, the Rampage Room, will have its grand opening on Friday at the Nittany Mall. Customers will have the chance to break, smash and destroy objects — in a safe and controlled environment.

Stress got you down? The Rampage Room can help.

Centre County’s first break room and virtual reality arcade, the Rampage Room, will have its grand opening Friday at the Nittany Mall. Customers will have the chance to break, smash and destroy objects — in a safe and controlled environment.

When Erik Wine was growing up, the mall was “the hangout place.” As part-owner and marketing officer of the Rampage Room, Wine hopes the business will give residents a place to go to spend time with friends and families.

“It’s something new,” said Nicole Synder, director of operations and part-owner. “My son is excited, and he’s 17-years-old. It’ll be a good place for his friends to come and spend time together.”

Getting up and running took about 10 months, said Wine. Both he and Synder are eager to open their doors to the public.

Participants will have a variety of weapons to choose for use in the break room: a baseball bat, crowbar or a sledgehammer. Materials available for breaking consist of glasses, plates, printers, televisions and figurines. The Rampage Room also accepts donations for items to use in the break room.

The Rampage Room, a break room and virtual reality arcade, is set to open Friday in the Nittany Mall. Marley Parish

Wine said the store will donate items that are “too nice” to break and accept items that aren’t able to be sold from local stores and donation centers. After everything is broken, Wine said materials are recycled and properly disposed of.

The first 150 customers who book a session while in the store will receive a T-shirt and be entered into a drawing for $100 in store credit. If customers wear the shirt while booking future sessions, they will receive an additional 15%.

Break room sessions amount to about $2 per minute, Snyder said. Party and break session packages are available.

If smashing things isn’t for you, the Rampage Room also has gaming stations and a virtual reality escape room. Groups are welcome to participate in virtual reality simulations and escape rooms.

Sessions can be booked online at rampageroomhv.com or in the store.