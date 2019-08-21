Ni Hao in State College closed last year. Here’s what’s taking its place in Northland Center

Some of your favorite places that closed in 2018 Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year

Fuji & Jade Garden and My Thai are moving from their location on Westerly Parkway to the former Ni Hao Asian Cuisine in Northland Center, according to a sign on the Northland Center location.

Ni Hao closed abruptly in January 2018, with a sign posted on the door reading “closed for repairs,” the CDT reported. The restaurant never reopened, and was listed on Slate Asset Management’s website for sale. Ni Hao owner, New Yorker Endi Lu, opened the State College restaurant at 289 Northland Center in 2013.

Fuji and Jade Garden opened in 2005 at 418 Westerly Parkway, serving Chinese and Japanese cuisine. It transferred a liquor license from the Hummingbird Room in Gregg Township into the borough, the CDT reported, and is one of three restaurant liquor licenses in the borough operating with restrictions.

My Thai and Fuji and Jade garden were two of several Asian restaurants raided by Immigration Customs and Enforcement agents in 2014 as part of a federal investigation into undocumented workers in State College. Former Fuji and Jade Garden owner Jing Mei “Jimmy” Jiang, the “ringleader” of an illegal immigration operation, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to illegally harbor aliens and wire fraud, and served 15 months in federal prison.

My Thai’s current location is at 422 Westerly Parkway. Both restaurants are under the same ownership.

The sign says both restaurants are “coming soon” to the Northland Center location. Attempts to reach Fuji & Jade Garden were unsuccessful.