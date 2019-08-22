Brazilian Munchies food truck coming to permanent location in State College

In the kitchen with Brazilian Munchies Brazilian Munchies makes Coxinha, chicken bites. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brazilian Munchies makes Coxinha, chicken bites.

Popular food truck Brazilian Munchies is coming to a brick and mortar location at Pegula Ice Arena soon.

Opening day is Monday, according to a Facebook event and confirmed by co-owner Flavia Barger, who operates the business with her husband Nicholas Barger and partner Yamá Castilho.

The new location at Pegula, 250 University Drive, will offer take-out options only. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, according to the post.

Food offerings range from Brazilian beef stew to yucca fries, cheese puffs and burritos.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brazilian Munchies has been operating as a food truck in Centre County since 2018, but has been selling its products in the area since 2012. The owners are based in Bellefonte, but regularly travel all around the State College and Penns Valley areas.