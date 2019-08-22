Local
Brazilian Munchies food truck coming to permanent location in State College
In the kitchen with Brazilian Munchies
Popular food truck Brazilian Munchies is coming to a brick and mortar location at Pegula Ice Arena soon.
Opening day is Monday, according to a Facebook event and confirmed by co-owner Flavia Barger, who operates the business with her husband Nicholas Barger and partner Yamá Castilho.
The new location at Pegula, 250 University Drive, will offer take-out options only. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, according to the post.
Food offerings range from Brazilian beef stew to yucca fries, cheese puffs and burritos.
Brazilian Munchies has been operating as a food truck in Centre County since 2018, but has been selling its products in the area since 2012. The owners are based in Bellefonte, but regularly travel all around the State College and Penns Valley areas.
Comments