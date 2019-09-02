Fall foliage, ‘polar coaster’: What do the months ahead have in store for Centre County?

Are ‘leafers’ really a thing? Do you stop on the side of the road to take pictures of fall leaves? You may be a leafer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you stop on the side of the road to take pictures of fall leaves? You may be a leafer.

With Labor Day marking the unofficial end to summer, it’s time to make plans for leaf peeping and, yes, to think about what kind of winter is ahead.

First, the good news. After last year’s warm and wet summer led to a less vibrant fall season, officials anticipate this year’s foliage will make for a better showing — if weather cooperates.

“Last year’s foliage kind of stunk,” said Max Vido, AccuWeather long-range meteorologist. “There was a lot working against us.”

Centre County experienced its wettest year to date in 2018, reported the National Weather Service. A documented 172 days with measurable precipitation had been recorded, Steve Seman, Penn State assistant teaching professor of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science, told the CDT in December.

“Cloudy weather isn’t great for leaf vibrancy,” Vido said.

Because of changes in daylight times and temperature, leaves stop their food-making process, causing a gradual loss of chlorophyll which makes their green color disappear, Vido said.

Last year, Vido said Centre County experienced a hot summer that carried into September and October. Due to high levels of rain and warm temperatures, the leaves were delayed in changing color, Video said. Following a quick rush of cool weather and strong winds, he said the color-changing season came fast and ran short.

After last year’s warm and wet summer led to a less vibrant fall season in Centre County, leaf peepers are expected to have more luck this fall. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

A greater amount of sun helps create more red and purple leaf pigments, Vido said.

Going into this year, Marc Abrams, Penn State professor of forest ecology and physiology, is hopeful for a better color turnout.

“Pennsylvania had a good summer growing season with average temps and above average precipitation,” Abrams said. “The trees are going into the fall in good physiological conditions.”

If weather cooperates from late September into the third week of October by staying cool and dry, Abrams said this year’s display will peak mid-October. Clear, bright days with “low but not freezing temperatures” make for the best fall leaf colors.

“If the weather remains warm and wet well into October, that will have a negative impact on fall colors,” Abrams said.

While he is optimistic that this year will be better than last, Vido said strong winds and shifts in temperature could shift the foliage season timeline. The “polar coaster” predicted by the 2020 Farmer’s Almanac would alter foliage predictions, but Accuweather will release its winter snowfall predictions in October, Vido said.

People shield themselves from the wind and cold as snow blows by the CATA bus stop on College Avenue in January 2018. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for colder-than-normal temperatures in the Northeast and above-normal precipitation, according to its website.

Snow did fall in Centre County in October 2009, causing Penn State’s homecoming festivities to be moved indoors.

“The fall foliage season can be abruptly abbreviated by unforeseen circumstances,” Vido said.