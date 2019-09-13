Will you lose power this weekend? Planned outage to affect Centre, Clinton county residents

How to use a portable generator safely Portable generators are handy and affordable. However, there are some downsides. Here's how to keep yourself safe while keeping the power on. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Portable generators are handy and affordable. However, there are some downsides. Here's how to keep yourself safe while keeping the power on.

Some Centre and Clinton County residents should expect a power outage this weekend as West Penn Power upgrades a substation in Walker Township.

A scheduled outage is planned for Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will impact 1,300 customers in Bellefonte, Howard, Lamar and Mill Hall, Todd Meyers, senior communications representative at First Energy Corp, the parent company of West Penn Power, said the company notified affected customers by phone.

“We have to upgrade equipment, and the guys can’t work on the lines safely,” Meyers said.

Ten dozen employees will work to install updated technology at the substation, located in Walker Township. A substation is a part of an electrical system and transforms voltage from high to low, Meyers said.

“This is work you want to do in a planned and safe setting,” Meyers said.

FirstEnergy plans most equipment updates during the fall and spring in order to avoid working in hot temperatures and schedules work on days when school is not in session, Meyers said.

Although the delay is scheduled for eight hours, Meyers said the work may be completed early.