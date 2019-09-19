1 dead in Mifflin County crash on U.S. Route 322, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Delaware woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 322 in Mifflin County.

According to a press release from state police at Lewistown, the crash occurred in Armagh Township on U.S. Route 322 east near the runaway truck ramp. The 33-year-old driver was dead on arrival, police said.

The crash caused traffic delays on Route 322 throughout Thursday morning.

The Mifflin County Coroner’s office, Milroy Fire Department, Reedsville Fire Department, Milroy EMS, PennDOT and Parson’s Towing assisted at the scene.

