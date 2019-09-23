Rollover crash caused traffic snarl on U.S. Route 322 near Tusseyville, lanes reopened

LifeFlight takes off from crash on General Potter Highway LifeFlight was called to the scene of a one-car rollover crash on General Potter Highway near the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Dealership. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK LifeFlight was called to the scene of a one-car rollover crash on General Potter Highway near the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Dealership.

The eastbound lane of General Potter Highway was shut down for about 40 minutes Monday near the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Dealership in Potter Township due to a one-car crash.

Centre Hall and Boalsburg fire companies and Centre Lifelink EMS were called to the scene of a rollover crash with entrapment slightly before 1 p.m. on General Potter Highway.

LifeFlight was called to the scene of the crash. No information on the condition of the driver was available.

State College police tweeted around 1:30 p.m. that U.S. Route 322/General Potter Highway eastbound was closed at the scene. The tweet urged drivers to “avoid the area and detour around the crash on SR45 and SR144.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There is a Crash on SR322 in Potter Twp near the Harley Davidson Motorcycle dealership. SR322 Eastbound is CLOSED at the scene. Avoid the area and detour around the crash on SR45 and SR144 pic.twitter.com/gPHbuqoDS9 — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) September 23, 2019

Boalsburg fire police were called to assist with traffic control while a tow truck removed the car involved.

Check back for updates on this story.