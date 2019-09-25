2-car crash on Port Matilda Highway causes traffic backlog for morning commute

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A two-vehicle crash on the Port Matilda Highway caused major delays during the Wednesday morning commute for those heading to and from the Philipsburg area.

At 7:09 a.m., Hope Fire Company, Reliance Fire Company and Moshannon Valley EMS were dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries and entrapment on the 4100 block of Port Matilda Highway/U.S. Route 322 east of Hannah Furnace Road.

EMS found two vehicles involved in a “T-bone type collision” partially blocking the eastbound lane of Port Matilda Highway, said Justin Butterworth, assistant chief of Hope Fire Company. One patient was trapped in a vehicle.

When units from the Philipsburg fire department arrived, they extricated the trapped victim and handled “other hazards” that resulted from the collision, Butterworth said.

A spokesperson from state police at Rockview said there were “injuries” as a result of the crash but did not offer more information.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on the highway for the duration of the incident, which emergency crews cleared at 8:45 a.m., Butterworth said.

Traffic was backed up significantly eastbound, according to Butterworth and multiple eyewitness reports, but westbound traffic was minimal.

In addition to the Philipsburg fire department and Moshannon Valley EMS, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was also on scene. Port Matilda Fire Company was dispatched but canceled, and PSP Rockview is conducting the investigation.