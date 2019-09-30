Smell that caused emergency response in College Township came from Rockview state prison, officials say

Correctional officers used the Rockview prison shooting range to deploy pepper spray on Monday, police and fire officials said. Centre Daily Times, file

A smell that caused an emergency response and reports of burning eyes in College Township originated at Rockview state prison, police and fire officials say.

Shortly after 11:40 a.m. Monday, Alpha Fire Company and Centre Lifelink EMS were dispatched to Clyde Avenue in Woskob Industrial Park for reports of a chemical smell that was causing people’s eyes to water and burn.

Emergency crews figured out that Centre County correctional officers were using the Rockview prison shooting range to deploy pepper spray as part of riot training, said Alpha Fire Company Chief Steve Bair.

“It’s humid out and ... it just kind of wafted down the ridge,” he said of the pepper spray.

In a statement, Rockview said that the Department of Corrections “regularly trains with OC (pepper) spray at our facilities.”

“Prior to deploying the gas, facility staff evaluate wind direction and other environmental conditions to prevent impact on our neighbors,” said the statement. “Unfortunately, it seems the wind shifted during the exercise and some neighbors reported an uncomfortable smell. The incident is under review, and the Department apologizes for any inconvenience.”

By the time emergency crews arrived in the area, the smell had mostly dissipated, Bair said. When testing for chemicals, Alpha’s metering equipment did not pick up anything, he said.

Bair said all the businesses in the industrial park made a point to check their tanks and found no indication of a chemical leak or spill.

“There’s absolutely no chemical spill in the area,” he said.

State College police also confirmed the Rockview training story, and said there is “nothing to be concerned about.”

“Fortunately, no one was injured, no one requested medical attention,” Bair said.