Here’s what drivers should know about Penn State, area schools’ homecoming festivities

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s homecoming season for Penn State and Centre County schools.

With parades and weekend celebrations planned in State College and Bellefonte, here’s a breakdown of scheduled events and parade routes that could affect weekend plans.

Penn State

The Penn State Homecoming Parade will be held Friday at 6 p.m. Beginning in the parking lots on Porter Road and Curtin Road, the route will run south on Bigler Road to Pollock Road, west to Shortlidge Road, south to College Avenue and north on Burrowes Road. The parade will disperse north of Pollock Road.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The parade route will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and will impact state Route 26, College Avenue and downtown State College streets. Parking along the parade route will be restricted, and no parking will be permitted on College Avenue from Garner Street to Atherton, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the State College Police Department.

Vehicles parked along the route after 4 p.m. will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could experience traffic and delays during the parade as westbound traffic on East College Avenue will be detoured onto University Drive. Delays are expected on University Drive, College Avenue and Park Avenue.

State College police encourage people who will be working or commuting during restrictive times to make alternate travel plans. Anyone traveling through the area is recommended to not use College Avenue during the parade times.

CATA schedules will be altered due to the parade, according to a release. The Blue and White loops and Red Link will be altered from 5:30-9 p.m. on Friday. There will be no access to Stadium East and West parking lots, the Jordan East parking lot near Medlar Field or Lot 44.

Bellefonte

Bellefonte Area School District will hold its homecoming parade at 6 p.m. Thursday. Beginning at Bellefonte Elementary School, the parade will run along East Bishop Street and end at the high school.

The Bellefonte Red Raiders will face the Penns Valley Rams Friday at 7 p.m.

Bald Eagle

Bald Eagle Area School District is scheduled to hold its annual homecoming parade Wednesday at 6 p.m. Parade floats and participants will begin lining up between 4:30 and 6 p.m. A bonfire will follow at the Legion Grounds and end at 8 p.m.

Parking will be available at the community center or softball field.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Bald Eagle will play Huntingdon for the district’s homecoming football game.

State College

State College Area School District will celebrate homecoming next weekend, beginning with a parade at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.

The parade, which will be held rain or shine, will follow a new route this year due to the Memorial Field renovations.

Beginning in the high school parking lot, the route will run west on Westerly Parkway where it will then proceed south on Sparks Street and north on Saxton Drive. To end, the parade will turn east on Parkway where it will disband at the high school.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m., and the State High Little Lions will take on Central Dauphin.