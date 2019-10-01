A truck hauling frozen orange juice crashed on I-99. It took crews hours to clear the scene

SHARE COPY LINK

A lane restriction on northbound Interstate 99 was in place through Tuesday morning after a commercial vehicle hauling frozen orange juice rolled over late Monday night.

According to a press release from state police at Rockview, a tanker truck traveling on I-99 near the Pleasant Gap exit around 11:30 p.m. was going too fast to negotiate the curve in the road and began to lose traction. The 61-year-old male driver from Georgia attempted to correct the steering but the truck rolled onto its passenger side, police said. The tanker, hauling frozen orange juice, came to rest in the right northbound lane.

The driver was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Pleasant Gap Fire Company.

Both lanes of northbound I-99 were closed through Tuesday morning while workers worked to clear the crash scene.