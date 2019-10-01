Coroner: 1 dead after crash that shut down U.S. Route 322 in Philipsburg

SHARE COPY LINK

One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. Route 322 in Decatur Township, confirmed Clearfield County Acting Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder.

The victim was a passenger in the car that crashed in the 2100 block of Route 322/Philipsburg Bigler Highway Tuesday morning, she said. The coroner’s office was called to the scene at about 7:45 a.m. and a representative from the coroner’s office arrive around 8:15 a.m., said Hope Fire Company.

U.S. Route 322 was shut down at the 2100 block for about three and a half hours while emergency crews cleared the scene. The road reopened shortly after noon, according to Hope Fire Company.

In addition to Philipsburg fire department, Moshannon Valley EMS and state police at Clearfield responded to the call for a vehicle crash with entrapment around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. When Hope Fire Company arrived, the road was closed due to backed up traffic. One lane reopened to let all the backed up traffic out, and the road was completely closed at about 8:30 a.m., said the fire company.

Fire police were set up at the traffic light at the intersection of Route 53/Troy Hawk Run Highway and Route 322 near the Sheetz detouring truck traffic onto Interstate 80, according to a Facebook post from Hope Fire Company. Local traffic was directed to use Old Route 322/Old Erie Pike between Adler’s Market and West Decatur, the post said.

Traffic is still moving slowly, but all lanes are open, said Hope Fire Company.

State police are notifying the victim’s family, and an autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning, Shaffer-Snyder said.

Check back for updates.