Penns Valley native wins Emmy award for work on acclaimed Amazon show

SHARE COPY LINK

Once the excitement of Tim McKelvey’s recent Emmy win dies down, the Penns Valley native expects the golden statue will make its permanent home at his mom’s home in Reedsville.

McKelvey and his design team were awarded for their work on the set of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with an Emmy for outstanding period costumes. A 1987 Penn State graduate, McKelvey has been a costume supervisor for television and film. Working on the sets of “30 Rock” and “Law and Order,” he said loves his job and his team, but working in show business isn’t as glamorous as it appear on screen.

“We work anywhere from 16 to 17 hours a day,” he said. “What you do on the weekends is just sleep and recover, so you can do it again the following week. It’s exciting, and it’s always nice when your work is noticed.”

Now in its third season, Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. The American comedy-drama series takes place in 1950s New York City and stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife who decides to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It’s not just me,” he said. “The design team for ‘Mrs. Maisel’ is huge.”

What most people don’t realize, McKelvey said, is that most costumes in the show are real and from the late ‘50s, requiring a large team to help “bring them back to life.”

“The award is a very nice nod to my work,” he said. “But I don’t do what I do for awards.”

His favorite part of the job is the creativity.

“You’re taking somebody’s words and are bringing them to life,” he said.

In an effort to thank and show his appreciation of the crew, McKelvey said the trophy is currently “on tour” with team members.

“They’ve been enjoying it, taking it to the beach and just having a good time with it,” McKelvey said. “It’s really not just mine. It’s ours, but they’ve been having fun with it. Ultimately, it will end up at Mom’s house.”

While the Emmy makes its rounds before settling in at his mother’s house in Reedsville, McKelvey is currently working on a Stephen King project.