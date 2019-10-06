More options for University Park Airport travelers coming as Nittany Express expands

SHARE COPY LINK

Nittany Express, Inc., a Benner Township-based transportation company, is expanding into a new office building and extended parking lot near the University Park Airport.

“The growth within the State College area due to successful, expanding industries and Penn State prompted our decision for expansion,” said Omar Ahmed, CEO of Nittany Express, in a press release. “Our new facility will provide convenient services for airport patrons and the traveling public. We aim to serve others and that includes other local businesses.”

Nittany Express provides taxi, paratransit and airport shuttle services and will expand to include valet.

The new building and parking lot at 2192 High Tech Road, Benner Township, will include 220 surface parking spots to accommodate airport traffic and allow parking access for car rental companies operating out of the airport. Car detailing bays, a maintenance refueling station and electric car chargers will also be available.

“Nittany Express has been a great entity for us at the University Park Airport and I think what this means is that it’s certainly an indicator of how University Park Airport has grown over the years,” said Bryan Rodgers, director of the University Park Airport.

He pointed to the addition of flights from University Park to Florida through Allegiant Air this month and the increasing number of passenger enplanements at the airport as drivers of growth.

“We are most excited that we will be able to create full- and part-time jobs within the State College area and support the local economy by creating space for good paying jobs. We were also climate conscious in our decision to create ports for electric cars,” said Ahmed in the release.

Nittany Express Inc. will keep its primary office inside the University Park Airport, where Rodgers said the company has “been a good tenant and they provide a good service.” They will continue to meet customers inside the terminal to offer shuttle and valet services.

Ahmed worked with Kish Bank, SEDA-COG, the U.S. Small Business Administration and business consulting services at the Penn State Small Business Development Center to finance and execute the expansion.

A groundbreaking for the new building will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 2192 High Tech Road, State College, across from Cannon Instrument Company.

Work on the new building and parking lot is scheduled to begin immediately and continue through the winter. Nittany Express aims to have its new location up and running by April 2020.