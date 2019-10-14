‘We’re really excited.’ Eat’n Park returns to State College with new restaurant

SHARE COPY LINK

Hello Bistro is opening its newest location in downtown State College on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh-based company Eat’n Park Hospitality is bringing its fast casual eatery offering signature salads and burgers to 126 W. College Avenue, where Ye Olde College Diner was located.

Over the summer, the building was demolished and rebuilt more than a year after the diner closed in spring 2018.

“We’ve had our eye on State College for a few years now,” said Becky McArdle, communications manager for Eat’n Park Hospitality. “When this location became available, we knew it was the right time. ... We’re super excited. The concept, the Hello Bistro brand, is rooted in the idea of having the most incredible salad experience of your life, as well as great burgers and fresh cut fries.”

Decor inside Hello Bistro in State College says “Burgers and Penn State Forever,” in a nod to the local area. Sarah Paez spaez@centredaily.com

Customers have the option of ordering a signature salad, building their own, or choosing from burgers, grilled cheese and soups. Salads and burgers can be upgraded to a meal with fries and a drink. Hello Bistro also carries Boylan Soda, made with cane sugar.

In addition to beef burgers, Hello Bistro offers plant-based Beyond burgers, veggie burgers and turkey burgers.

Online ordering is available at hellobistro.com.

The Eat’n Park brand has been trying to return to the State College area ever since the Eat’n Park restaurant in Patton Township closed in 2015.

The new interior of Hello Bistro in State College, which occupies the space where Ye Olde College Diner used to sit. Sarah Paez spaez@centredaily.com

The first Hello Bistro opened in Pittsburgh in 2012, and is considered the “fun, young” brand of Eat’n Park, said McArdle. There are seven Hello Bistro locations in Pittsburgh and one in Ohio.

Through the Give Some Green program, Hello Bistro will donate produce to the State College Food Bank for every customer who orders a signature salad, something McArdle said the restaurant is “excited” to support and to help “squash hunger.”

For a limited time, the restaurant will offer a “We Are” signature salad, inspired by the State College opening.

“We love State College,” said McArdle. “I’m a Penn State alum myself. We have a lot of Penn State alums that work for us. It’s such a special place and a special community, and we’re really excited to be a part of that.”

Hello Bistro will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.