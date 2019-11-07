Anticipated opening date, location announced for Centre County walk-in crisis center

With an anticipated opening date of Dec. 1, Centre County’s new 24/7 walk-in center for crisis assessment is in the process of getting up and running at its State College location.

During Tuesday’s board of commissioners meeting, Natalie Corman, Centre County Human Services administrator, announced that the facility will be stationed at 2100 E. College Ave. The center will provide 24-hour service for individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis and will be operated by Center for Community Resources — a licensed crisis provider based in Butler County.

“They are currently working on renovations at their site,” Corman said, adding that last week, the Pennsylvania Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse visited the location to begin the licensing process.

With a newly hung sign and renovations underway, Corman said staff will be spending November training and making sure the facility is ready to open in December.

“When you pull up, they’re the front entrance,” Corman said. “Their signs on the doors haven’t gone up, but their sign along East College Avenue is present.”

CCR operates in counties throughout Pennsylvania and provides individuals with walk-in and hotline services and referrals. CCR’s Director of Programs Shannon Quick formerly served as director of Centre County’s Can Help, a hotline for drug, alcohol and mental health services.

“Shannon knows our world,” Corman said during a June meeting. “She’s lived ... and worked in Centre County.”

In August, the board of commissioners approved a $694,981 contract with CCR to operate the facility. When planning where to base the walk-in assessment center, county officials said they wanted its location to be centralized and easily accessible to residents.

“It does allow us to have another avenue for individuals to come into the mental health system, and to receive services, begin their journey or continue their journey of recovery,” Commissioner Michael Pipe said in June.