How an $812,000 project created a space for community in a Centre County park

After being closed in July, Autumn Meadow Park has reopened with some new, “much needed” features, said Halfmoon Township Manager Susan Steele.

Wanting to hear feedback from residents, the township conducted a series of community surveys, Steele said. The final results showed that community members wanted to see the revitalization of recreational spaces. Because of Autumn Meadow Park’s centralized location — off Smith Road in Stormstown — Steele said the township thought the community would benefit by revitalizing its facilities.

After securing grant funding, the township began work on Autumn Meadow Park over the summer. The project, now complete, came with the addition of pedestrian walkways, amphitheater seating, a comfort station, improved parking, updated playground equipment and a walking trail.

“We don’t have a town square or those kinds of things that encourage citizen engagement, so they thought parks would be a good place to have those interact,” Steele said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Funded in part by Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Department of Community and Economic Development grants and support from the Centre County Bulldogs Football League, the total cost of the project was $812,000.

“Autumn Meadow would be more of a festival park,” Steel said, adding that music and art festivals can now be held at the park. “We put in amphitheater seating, similar to what they have at (Penn State’s) arboretum.”

Now, the park has space to house community yard sales, farmers markets, festivals, food trucks and recreational opportunities like walking and running. In addition to the park upgrades, Steele said the township upgraded its former municipal building with the addition of a kitchenette.

DCNR gave a grant to Halfmoon Township for improvements at Autumn Meadow Park including pedestrian walkways and new playground equipment. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

“I think it’s going to be a great improvement,” Steele said. “I don’t know how the citizens in Halfmoon feel about growth, but they do like their facilities enhanced.”

Steele said residents have already been utilizing the playground equipment and walking trail.

“It’s right in the neighborhood, so residents will have a place to gather and recreate,” Steele said.

DCED has already approved the final construction and DCNR will conduct its final inspection of the park on Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m.