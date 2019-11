At an Osceola Mills Elementary School assembly Thursday, students had the chance to guess what kind of heroes were behind doors one, two and three.

When it was kindergartner Sophie Zeigler’s turn, she guessed that an “Army man” was behind door number three. That “Army man” turned out to be her dad, Staff Sgt. John Zeigler, 82nd Airborne Division. Sophie had not seen her dad for five months.

