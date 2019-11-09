Free meals, events and more: Here’s what’s in store for vets and their families on Veterans Day

Monday is Veterans Day, and local and national businesses plan to honor vets and their families in a variety of ways.

Restaurant discounts and free meals

Applebee’s — Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s.

IHOP — Free breakfast for all active duty and retired veterans. Proof of military service required.

Texas Roadhouse — Free lunch for all veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TGI Fridays — Free lunch menu item with up to $12 value between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for military guests with valid military ID. Comes with a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fridays.

Subway — Military veterans with valid ID will receive a free six-inch sub at select locations. Please call ahead to confirm a location’s participation in the deal.

Outback Steakhouse — Free Bloomin’ Onion, non-alcoholic beverage and 20% off your check for veterans with military ID.

Burkholder’s Country Market, 107 Market Drive, Spring Mills — All veterans will receive a free meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Choose from any combination of hoagies, soup and salad bar, hot bar and ice cream sundae bar. Includes a 16 oz. fountain beverage or coffee.

Sheetz — Veterans receive a free half turkey sub and regular fountain drink, including extras and add-ons. One per customer. Free car wash at participating locations.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store — Veterans receive a complimentary pumpkin pie latte or double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake dessert. Guests also can make purchases that support Operation Homefront.

Dunkin’ Donuts — Veterans and active duty military may receive a free doughnut of their choice with no purchase necessary.

Starbucks — Free coffee for veterans, active duty service members and military spouses on Monday.

Hair Cuts

Great Clips, 1890 N. Atherton St., State College — Free haircut or free haircut card to use at a later date for veterans and military members.

SmartStyle Hair Salons, Walmart 373 Benner Pike, State College and 1665 N. Atherton St., State College — Current or former military members and veterans are offered 10% discount off any services and professional products. Proof of service required; walk-ins welcome.

Retail discounts

The Home Depot — Veterans are offered a 10% military discount on in-store purchases and select items on Monday.

Lowe’s — All active, reserve, retired or disabled military personnel and veterans and their family members receive a 10% discount on their purchase, with valid military ID on Monday.

Dollar General, participating locations — Veterans and their families receive 11% discount on qualifying items in-store and online on Monday.

Experiences

Lila Yoga, 103 E. Beaver Ave. No. 6, State College — Free Monday 5:30 p.m. yoga class for all veterans. Offer extends to every Monday through Nov. 25.

Rampage Room, Nittany Mall — Free “Smash & Dash” session or virtual reality session for veterans from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

Events

Veterans Day Ceremony — 11 a.m. Monday, Old Main Steps, Penn State University Park

Downtown State College Military Discounts — Through Nov. 16, all military service members and veterans can get free parking validation for any of the three downtown parking garages and other discounts and specials at participating businesses. More information on the event, including a list of participating businesses, visit www.downtownstatecollege.com/event/military-appreciation-week.

Centre Film Festival — Free admittance to screenings and concerts for veterans through Sunday at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.

Centre Furnace Mansion, 1001 E. College Ave., State College — Free doughnuts, cider and a tour of the mansion between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday for veterans, active duty military and families.

Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg — Free admission Monday for veterans and their families members.