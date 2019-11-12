Taste of winter arrives in Centre County: What to know about the first cold snap of the season

With drop in temperatures and predicted snow flurries, Centre County residents should be prepared for the first cold snap in Pennsylvania.

Cold weather shifting from the northern Plains into the Great Lakes and Northeast made temperatures feel more like mid-winter late last week and carrying into this week, AccuWeather reported, saying hundreds of record low temperatures are in jeopardy across eastern parts of the United States.

With an average high of 33 degrees for Centre County this week, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said these temperatures are colder than usual.

“We should be seeing higher temperatures this time of year,” said Paul Walker, AccuWeather senior meteorologist. “We’re about 20 degrees well below normal of where temperatures should be.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Although temperatures last year at this time were about the same, Walker said the average daily temperature for early November should be between 51-52 degrees.

Old Man Winter is a man ahead of his time as he's dealing another round of wintry weather to a huge portion of the US: https://t.co/yBrXvjIBoJ pic.twitter.com/KBJjRhlHHV — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) November 11, 2019

“Last year at this time, we had about the same temperatures with a high of 33 degrees on Nov. 10 and a high of 32 degrees on Nov. 14,” Walker said.

Temperatures are predicted to rise into the 40s later this week with anticipated sunshine, but Walker recommended residents turn off outdoor water faucets and make sure pets are brought indoors.

11/11/2019 715 am: As rain and snow showers wind down this morning, temperatures will be falling as well. Untreated wet roads and sidewalks may freeze and become coated with a thin layer of ice, making the morning commute hazardous across the central mountains region. — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 12, 2019

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are predicted to remain low and cautioned residents to be aware of wet, icy roadways and sidewalks that could make morning commutes hazardous across the central mountains region.