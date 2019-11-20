Low on funds, Port Matilda EMS faced an uncertain future. The community stepped in to help

At the beginning of the month, Port Matilda EMS said it was facing a “critical situation.” With only enough funds to cover one payroll cycle, the first responders were unsure how to keep their doors open.

With a lack of emergency medical technicians and increasing equipment prices, Port Matilda EMT Jack Bosnell said the best way to support the company was to continue to support local responders. Now more than two weeks into its annual membership drive, Port Matilda EMS has received 430 memberships — over $16,000 in donations.

“If we could double our memberships, that would really help,” he said early November. “The thing I’ve always tried to impress upon people is that if you’ve actually had to give a family member CPR, two minutes will seem like the end of the world ... if you’ve got to send a service from 20 minutes away to get help to your loved one, two minutes will feel like 20.”

In previous years, Bosnell said Port Matilda EMS sends 5,000 mailings but receives 500-800 back.

“We still have calls coming in, informing us that a donation is on the way,” Port Matilda EMS posted on their Facebook page. “Thank you.”

Individuals may purchase a membership for $60. Family memberships are $70, and businesses cost $75.

If Halfmoon, Huston, Taylor and Worth township or Port Matilda Borough residents are interested in donating, but have not received a membership card in the mail, they can call 691-1035. Port Matilda EMS also covers parts of Ferguson Township and anyone with a Warriors Mark Township address in Centre County.

“It’s one of those things that people don’t realize how important we are until we’re not there to answer the call,” Bosnell said.

Future fundraisers include a winter soup sale that is tentatively scheduled for January or March. Once the date and menu are set, Port Matilda EMS will be accepting donations of ingredients.

“Once again, we want to thank each and every one of you for your generosity and for signing up for your 2020 EMS memberships,” the company wrote on Facebook. “We are striving to be here for you.”