Ferguson Township moves forward with $6.8 million public works facility

Despite some public concern, the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to move forward with a new $6.8 million public works maintenance facility — a project that could prevent the township from taking on future projects.

First discussed in the early 2000s, building a new facility was suggested due to increased growth within Ferguson’s municipal campus but was postponed to accommodate another project. Since then, the township has seen more growth with increased staff, law enforcement and additional vehicles. The facility will be located on Research Drive and will house the township’s Office of Public Works which includes two departments — engineering and maintenance.

“A building renovation took precedence over the public works facility,” David Pribulka, township manager, said. “Keeping in mind that this building was identified as a needed addition almost 20 years ago based on previous conditions ... it’s important to note that we’ve grown considerably since then.”

The new facility will hold a fueling station and wash bays, two features that will help provide immediate resources to township staff and help maintain equipment during the winter months.

Contracting with Greenfield Architects, Keller Engineering and Barton Associates, the township approved an ordinance that allows the issuance of a $6.95 million bond to help fund construction. Pribulka said contracts will be awarded in December along with advertising a construction manager request for proposal.

Before the vote, Pribulka said this project could limit the township’s ability to take on capital projects in the future due to the size of the loan. The board heard public comment from residents and members of the Nittany Valley Environmental Coalition. While some thanked staff for incorporating sustainable practices into the design, others asked the board to reconsider for fear the project will lead to higher taxes and inhibit the township from absorbing the debt of future capital projects.

The Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to move forward with the nearly $7 million Public Works Maintenance Facility construction project. The building will hold a fueling station and wash bays for township vehicles. Rendering provided

“The unknown action that we’re going to have to take ... and the unknown costs are what really concern me with this,” resident Ralph Wheland said.

Resident Galen Dreibelbis had three questions for the board, pertaining to building design and the accommodation of solar panels, cost and any predicted tax increases to help absorb debt.

“It’s easy to have a $7 million bond issued. That’s a picnic,” Dreibelbis said. “Paying it back is a different story.”

Wanting to incorporate sustainability into the structure, staff included green features during the planning process for the facility, which was approved by the supervisors in June 2017.

Pribulka said staff did not suggest an increase in taxes to help fund the Public Works project. With the township’s revenue stream, he said he’s “confident” the project will be financed without the need to increase taxes and said building the facility is a need that isn’t going away.

The Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to move forward with the nearly $7 million Public Works Maintenance Facility construction project. The building will house the township’s Public Works staff. Rendering provided

“I can’t predict the future,” Pribulka said. “The unanticipated, unfunded mandates that the township might face in that 25 year horizon are difficult to predict with 100% certainty. I can tell you that as part of about two years worth of work ... that the township’s stormwater advisory committee and consultant has done a really excellent job ... predicting what our anticipated expenses might be.”

NVEC President Dorothy Blair congratulated the board of supervisors for the project, saying that it is “not the first, but a very large” step toward meeting Ferguson Township’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Former Ferguson supervisor and current College Township resident Peter Buckland said the Public Works facility sustainable design shows Centre County kids who have participated in recent climate strikes and environmental movements that local government cares.

“I am not looking at this facility as some sort of pinnacle showcase for green design, although I am not opposed to green design,” Supervisor Laura Dininni said. “Always, I’ve looked at this facility as something that’s going to provide for our needs in the future.”

If all permits and planning is approved by February 2020, construction is scheduled to begin in March with an anticipated September completion date.