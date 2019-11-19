James Franklin for register of wills? Here’s who Centre County voters wrote in on Election Day

Not every option on the 2019 municipal election ballot appealed to some Centre County residents.

The county election office posted write-in results Monday — most of which were used appropriately to vote for someone whose name did not appear on the ballot.

But some voters used that blank space as an opportunity to cast a political statement or be facetious. Here are some of the more humorous ones.

Fictional characters

Santa Claus

Big Bird

Waldo

Leslie Knope

Snoopy

Spongebob

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Donald Duck

Goofy

Bugs Bunny

Tom

Jerry

G.I. Joe

Robin Hood

The Lone Ranger

Darth Vader

Woody

Barney Fife

Elmo

Count Chocula

Elmer Fudd

Bozo the Clown

Ron Burgundy

Batman

Superman

Political figures/statements

Bernie Sanders

Donald Trump

Barack Obama

Sean Hannity

Black lives matter

Andrew Napolitano

Frederick Douglass

Millard Fillmore

Tom Corbett

Scott Wagner

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Andrew Yang

Ilhan Omar

Pete Buttigieg

Athletes

James Franklin

Sean Clifford

KJ Hamler

Joel Embiid

The Undertaker

Christian Pulisic

Celebrities

Mr. T

Bob Marley

Hank Williams Jr.

Stephen Colbert

Bruce Jenner

Joe Rogan

Miscellaneous

Boaty McBoatface

Itsa Joke

Why is this elected?





Should be appointed

No one

Anyone else

Literally anyone else

Oatmeal Stout

Coco the dog

Chloe the dog

My cat

Mike the mailman

Spaghetti men

Tootsie Pop