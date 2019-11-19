Local
James Franklin for register of wills? Here’s who Centre County voters wrote in on Election Day
Not every option on the 2019 municipal election ballot appealed to some Centre County residents.
The county election office posted write-in results Monday — most of which were used appropriately to vote for someone whose name did not appear on the ballot.
But some voters used that blank space as an opportunity to cast a political statement or be facetious. Here are some of the more humorous ones.
Fictional characters
- Santa Claus
- Big Bird
- Waldo
- Leslie Knope
- Snoopy
- Spongebob
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Donald Duck
- Goofy
- Bugs Bunny
- Tom
- Jerry
- G.I. Joe
- Robin Hood
- The Lone Ranger
- Darth Vader
- Woody
- Barney Fife
- Elmo
- Count Chocula
- Elmer Fudd
- Bozo the Clown
- Ron Burgundy
- Batman
- Superman
Political figures/statements
- Bernie Sanders
- Donald Trump
- Barack Obama
- Sean Hannity
- Black lives matter
- Andrew Napolitano
- Frederick Douglass
- Millard Fillmore
- Tom Corbett
- Scott Wagner
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Andrew Yang
- Ilhan Omar
Pete Buttigieg
Athletes
- James Franklin
- Sean Clifford
- KJ Hamler
- Joel Embiid
- The Undertaker
- Christian Pulisic
Celebrities
- Mr. T
- Bob Marley
- Hank Williams Jr.
- Stephen Colbert
- Bruce Jenner
- Joe Rogan
Miscellaneous
- Boaty McBoatface
- Itsa Joke
- Why is this elected?
- Should be appointed
- No one
- Anyone else
- Literally anyone else
- Oatmeal Stout
- Coco the dog
- Chloe the dog
- My cat
- Mike the mailman
- Spaghetti men
- Tootsie Pop
Comments