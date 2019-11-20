A phone scam is using Centre County government numbers, officials say. Here’s what to know

Following a series of spoof phone calls, Centre County Government is urging citizens to be on guard and not fall prey to telemarketing or imposter telephone scams.

If you receive a phone call from a number listed on the county’s directory, it’d be best to verify it’s a legitimate county employee. County staff said on Tuesday they’ve received reports of ongoing phone scams. Caller ID shows that the number came from Centre County Government.

“Scammers are becoming more sophisticated and organized in their approach, are technologically savvy and often target young persons and the elderly,” said a county release. “The Centre County Board of Commissioners reminds citizens that county government does not call or email people to demand money or threaten arrest.”

Residents are reminded to never give out personal information, including bank information.

Anyone with questions about the fraudulent calls can contact the commissioners office at 355-6700.