Tussey Mountain gears up for its earliest ever opening day

Winter sports season came early this year. With two snow-covered slopes, Tussey Mountain is gearing up for its earliest opening ever.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, the Utah and Little Bear slopes will be open until 4 p.m. through Sunday. All day lift tickets, which cost $30, will be available for purchase.

“We’re super excited,” said Sue Matalavage, Tussey Mountain general manager. “I’ve been here for 33 years, and we’ve never been open before Thanksgiving.”

With cold enough temperatures to make enough snow last week, the base on the slopes will range between 12-24 inches, Matalavage said. Lessons will be offered throughout the weekend, and food and bar service will be available.

Unsure when other slopes will open, Matalavage said it is dependent on cold temperatures — less than 30 degrees — or natural snow.

Usually open through mid- or late March, Tussey Mountain slopes are open to skiers and snowboarders carrying either a season pass or daily ticket. During peak season, chair lifts operate from noon-10 p.m. Monday-Friday. On weekends and holidays, the slopes are open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

The snow tube park operates Wednesday through Sunday with varying hours; however, it will not be open this weekend.

Last year, Tussey Mountain opened the Utah and beginner slopes on Nov. 25.