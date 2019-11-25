Looking for unique or handcrafted gifts? Holiday craft fairs, markets abound in Centre County

Whether you’re in search of some vintage holiday decor or the perfect Christmas present, your odds of finding whatever you seek is high when you visit Centre County’s plethora of holiday markets popping up this season. From limited-time craft fairs benefiting local organizations to season-long shopping opportunities, can’t-miss holiday markets are plentiful around the area.

One market holiday shoppers can stop by today (and just about any day through Christmas) is the FaithCentre Thrift Store Christmas market in Bellefonte. For two months out of the year, FaithCentre devotes approximately a third of its thrift store space to holiday items. Vintage and current Christmas decor in quality condition is abundant and all proceeds from the Christmas market support Faith Centre’s programming throughout the year. The Christmas shop keeps the same hours as the regular thrift store, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

The Bald Eagle Area Fall Craft and Gift Fair will take place 9 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday at Bald Eagle Area High School. In addition to the more than 100 vendors on display, there will also be a Chinese auction and raffle. Attendees can receive a free raffle ticket if they donate a non-expired, shelf-stable or canned food item to the event; all collected items will benefit local food shelters. The event is organized and run by the school’s Spanish Club students and has been a community holiday staple for more than a decade.

Lori Hartl talks about the different mesh wreaths and trees she makes during the craft fair Saturday at Bald Eagle Area High School. Centre Daily Times, file

In Lemont, the 11th annual German-style Weihnachtsmarkt, or Christmas market, is held at the Lemont Granary, 5-8 p.m., Dec. 6, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 7. In addition to local vendors offering arts, crafts and other products, the market features German-style eats and drinks and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday. Proceeds from the event benefit the restoration and maintenance of the historic grain elevator.

The same weekend, shoppers in Spring Mills can visit the Old Gregg School Winter Craft Fair, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., to browse the offerings presented by more than 40 artisans, crafters and other vendors. Additionally, there will be a book sale in the library and homemade foods from the Old Gregg School Kitchen. The Nittany Valley Model Railroad Club also hosts its annual open house during the fair, with a display of trains. Live music from the Brush Mountain Band completes the festive atmosphere.

Also Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., a Kristkindl Market at Boal Barn Playhouse features a wide variety of quality vendors, including many local crafters. Live entertainment sets the mood further and food trucks will be on site. The Kristkindl Market is only one of several holiday happenings occurring at Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum the Dec. 6 weekend. There will also be a candlelight tour of the mansion, Dec. 6, a formal tea and candlelight tour, Dec. 7, and a Victorian dinner and dance, Dec. 8. Reservations are required for all events other than the Kristkindl Market.

The PA Guild of Craftsmen hosts its 44th annual juried winter craft market Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., at The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in Innovation Park. Admission to the market is $5.

The 17th Annual Stocking Stuffer, A Magical Holiday Market event takes place Dec. 6-7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m., at Centre Furnace Mansion. More than 50 vendors offer gift items ranging from fine paper arts to jewelry, ceramics to linens. The event is also an excellent opportunity to view the mansion’s festive decorations, unveiled for the season for the first time over the weekend. In addition to shopping, attendees can also expect book signings and author meet-and-greets throughout the weekend. Brazilian Munchies food truck will be on site during lunch hours on Saturday. Ahead of the market opening to the public, a Stocking Stuffer Preview Party gives exceptionally eager shoppers a chance to purchase items first, Dec. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets to the catered preview party are $50 for Centre County Historical Society members and $60 for non-members. RSVPs for the preview party are required before Sunday.

Also Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church hosts its Christmas Shop Craft Show. A dollar kids shop at the show makes it easy for children to find a gift for friends and family, and Santa will be on site to take photos with both kids and pets.

Lastly, if you have plans to attend Bellefonte Victorian Christmas this year, Dec. 13-14, make plans to stop by the Arts & Crafts Show and Sale on Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at several downtown Bellefonte locations, as well as the outdoor Bellefonte Lights Winter Market, 4-9 p.m., on Lamb Street Bridge.