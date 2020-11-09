Construction on accessible fishing areas, trails underway at Centre County wetland

Denny Coleman of Howard is an avid hunter and fisherman and has been his entire life. Twelve years ago, he was in an accident that caused him to be paralyzed from the waist down.

“Since then, my trout fishing experience has been basically zero,” Coleman said. “I went a couple times, but got so frustrated because to get there and cast without my line being snagged is nearly impossible. It limits the opportunities for me to get out.”

Coleman now sits on the board of the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation, a group dedicated to promoting wildlife conservation and education in Pennsylvania. Coleman is part of the team working on a new project that will make the Soaring Eagle Wetland in Huston Township accessible and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.

Jerry Regan, chairman of the Wetland Design Committee for WFEF, calls the project, which recently had a groundbreaking ceremony, a “gem” of the region.

“There are not a lot of trails and accessible opportunities like this, so people will be coming from across the state,” Regan said. “It’s a much broader perspective. Not only does it give our local community, but our state and the region, another resource.”

The project will feature accessible fishing areas, paths, restrooms and parking. There will also be accessible observation decks, or blinds, that will allow everyone to enjoy the 190 species of resident and migratory birds that inhabit the area.

“This allows me to sit and watch the birds, listen to the calls, and smell the flowers that are blooming,” Coleman said. “It’s a pretty good experience and it’s not something that’s available for people with disabilities in very many places.”

Coleman is most excited about the installation of an accessible trail and fishing platform over Bald Eagle Creek. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recently passed new regulations expanding trout fishing in that area. Coleman says the project it will be a game-changer for anglers with physical disabilities.

While WFEF is focused on creating an ADA-compliant space, Regan says the upgrades will benefit the entire community.

“It’s not only for people who have physical challenges, but it’s for seniors, moms with strollers, it’s for everyone,” Regan said. “Once it’s done, it will be designed so it’s a great thing for everyone.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted more people in Pennsylvania to spend time outdoors. Coleman says this initiative will serve the needs of those looking to get out and enjoy nature during this time, regardless of their physical abilities.

“It will allow the community to get out and enjoy the fresh air during COVID,” Coleman said. “They can socially distance. It allows them to enjoy the wetlands area.”

The project is currently under construction in phases and is set to be fully completed next year. Access will be free for everyone.

The Soaring Eagle Wetland project is partially funded by grants from the Department of Community and Economic Development and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The remaining cost will be funded by private contributions. Those interested in donating can visit www.wildlifeforeveryone.org.