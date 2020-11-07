State College police ask public for help to locate a missing 19-year-old woman

State College police asked for help from the public Saturday to locate a missing 19-year-old woman.

Claire A. O’Connor was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, police said in a news release. She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes and a slender build. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about O’Connor’s whereabouts is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s website.