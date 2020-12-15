A winter storm is headed for Centre County. Snow emergencies, closures have been announced

In the first winter storm of the season, Centre County could get hit with total snow accumulations of 12-18 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the area from noon Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. The snow is expected to begin between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines said Monday.

“If you have to be out and about on Wednesday, the earlier the better,” Kines said. “I suspect the roads are gonna be pretty bad the second half of the afternoon.”

Even before the snow started to fall, some changes, closures and snow emergencies were announced. Here’s the latest:

Snow emergencies

Patton Township declared a snow emergency effective 3 p.m. Wednesday. All vehicles must be removed from township streets until the snow emergency has ended. Residents and property owners are also reminded that sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours after the snow has stopped.

College Township issued a snow emergency effective 2 p.m. Wednesday. Street parking is not permitted until 48 hours after the storm has ended and the streets have been cleared. All sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours after the storm has ended. And shoveling, blowing or plowing snow onto the streets at any time is a violation. For more information, contact Amy Kerner, Public Works Director, at 231-3021 or via email at akerner@collegetownship.org.

Closures and delays

Schlow Centre Region Library will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 9 p.m. Friday.

Mount Nittany Physician Group practices and lab and imaging services, Mount Nittany Health Surgical Center, Mount Nittany Health Breast Care Center, Mount Nittany Health - Sieg Neuroscience Center and Mount Nittany Health Center for Wound Care will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

State College Public Works and Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will delay Thursday’s recycling and refuse pickup to Friday.

College Township could be delayed in removing snow and clearing streets, as the Public Works Department is not currently fully staffed due to COVID-19 infections and/or related protocols. According to a news release, the crew will focus “on priority areas and hills but will follow up on all streets eventually.”

Schools

Bald Eagle Area School District will operate classes Wednesday as a Flexible Instruction Day.

Check back for updates on this story.