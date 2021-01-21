Fifth year of Jana Marie Foundation’s Mokita Dialogues to launch next week. How to join the conversation

Photo provided

During these polarizing times, it seems as if having conversations on difficult topics and people of varying viewpoints coming together to just talk isn’t happening anymore. It’s created more divisions in our society.

Five years ago, Jana Marie Foundation started Mokita Dialogues to foster healthy discussions among diverse members of the community. The monthly events continue to bring people together to talk about issues and topics affecting our communities and our world.

On Jan. 28, the foundation begins its fifth year of Mokita Dialogues. The one-hour talks are inspired by the word “Mokita,” which comes from the language of Kilivila, spoken near Papua New Guinea. It means “a known truth left unspoken;” think of it as an elephant in the room.

The first Mokita Dialogues for 2021 will cover the topic of “Belonging,” and begin at 11 a.m. Medora Ebersole, education and community programs manager for the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State, will lead the discussion. The conversation will explore what it means to belong, offer opportunities to share and amplify best practices, and ground us in the knowledge that we already mean something to our community.

“The Mokita Dialogues series has provided a safe space for community members to come together to explore a variety of topics that often go unnoticed or unaddressed. Each session also provides an opportunity for follow-up and action,” said Marisa Vicere, president of Jana Marie Foundation.

As of now, each of the 2021 conversations will be held on Zoom. To join, visit Tinyurl.com/MokitaDialogues. Mokita Dialogues are held at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month (except for November and December, when they will be held Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, respectively). Each session, led by a different facilitator from the community, features activities that encourage thought and conversation, and also suggestions for ways to continue the discussion in our communities.

“Some of my favorite memories come from what has happened after the conversation,” Vicere said. “We’ve had dance classes start, coffee dates that have led to new initiatives and projects to fill a gap of services, and community members stepping up to get involved through volunteering at a number of organizations. It is inspiring to see so many new collaborations happening.”

The rest of the 2021 schedule of topics (subject to change) is:

Feb. 25: “Sex and the Internet”

March 25: “Transitions”

April 22: “Mental Health”

May 27: “Embracing Failure”

June 24: “Homelessness”

July 22: “Human Trafficking”

Aug. 26: “Grief”

Sept. 23: “Suicide Prevention”

Oct. 28: “Bullying”

Nov. 18: “Difficult Conversations”

Dec. 16: “Forgiveness”

For more information about Mokita Dialogues and other Jana Marie Foundation programs, volunteer opportunities, and how to donate, visit janamariefoundation.org and follow the Jana Marie Foundation on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.