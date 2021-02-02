Centre County schools close for second day after winter storm wallops area

The Centre Furnace along College Avenue covered in snow on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

After two days of heavy snowfall in Centre County, schools closed for a second day Tuesday.

State College and Bellefonte area school districts issued closures due to continued winter weather and poor road conditions. Bald Eagle and Penns Valley area school districts called for Flexible Instruction Days, which means buildings are closed but students can complete assignments from home.

All Centre County schools were also closed Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, which ended its winter storm warning early Tuesday morning, the area could see light snow showers throughout the day with a high of 27 degrees.

