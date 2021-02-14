Another round of snow? Here’s what to know about a winter storm watch in Centre County

Another dose of winter weather could hit Centre County starting Monday morning, with as much as 7 inches of snow possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 7 a.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday. The storm could bring heavy mixed precipitation, according to the NWS, including a possible 5-7 inches of snow and ice accumulations of a “light glaze.” Accuweather predicts 3-6 inches of snow through Tuesday morning in the Centre Region.

It could all make travel difficult, particularly for the Monday morning, Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

It follows a storm at the beginning of the month that dropped more than a foot of snow across areas of Centre County and a mid-December storm that broke records.

After the snowfall, a stretch of cold temperatures is predicted, with the high in State College not expected to be above freezing until Thursday, according to the NWS.

For information on roadway restrictions, motorists are urged to visit www.511PA.com. Updated winter storm watch information can be found on the NWS’ website.