‘Significant icing’ expected, ice storm warning in effect in central Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for areas of central Pennsylvania, including southern Centre County, through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm could bring “significant icing” that leads to power outages and tree damage, according to the NWS, which warned that “travel could be nearly impossible” overnight.

As a winter storm moves across #CTPwx tonight, it will make a wide mix of precipitation types. Much of the area will turn to mainly freezing rain. Significant ice build up from sleet and freezing rain could cause power outages and make travel nearly impossible overnight. pic.twitter.com/TUtgKtUno8 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 15, 2021

Light snow and sleet Monday evening is expected to turn into a mix of sleet and freezing rain, and then mostly freezing rain for the rest of the night.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for northern Centre County through 1 p.m. Tuesday. In those areas, snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 3 inches is predicted, along with the overnight freezing rain forecast in the rest of the county. Residents were also warned of the potential for hazardous road conditions.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous,” the advisory states.

For information on roadway restrictions, motorists are urged to visit www.511PA.com.