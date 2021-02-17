More winter weather is headed for Centre County. Here’s what’s closed Thursday

After ice caused messy roads on Tuesday, the next round of winter weather is expected to start early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for areas including Centre County starting at 1 a.m. Thursday and lasting through Friday morning. This time around, snow is expected, with the NWS predicting 4-6 inches and Accuweather predicting 4-8 inches from late Wednesday night to Friday morning.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility,” the NWS’ winter weather advisory states.

In anticipation of the snow, State College, Penns Valley, Bellefonte and Bald Eagle area school districts announced Wednesday night that buildings will be closed Thursday. State College and Penns Valley students will shift to remote learning and Bellefonte and BEA students will have a Flexible Instruction Day.

For information on roadway restrictions, motorists are urged to visit www.511PA.com.